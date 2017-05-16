Eureka considering unique approach to address lack of commercial kitchens
EUREKA - Citing a lack of commercial kitchen spaces, City of Eureka wants to help food-based businesses connect with the facilities they need. And they're looking in some unconventional places to find them.
City staff discovered an underutilized resource for food manufacturers churches and community organizations.
Twenty-two Eureka churches feature some type of kitchen as do groups like the Eureka Woman's Club and Elks Lodge.
The city sees the Kitchen Connect project as a potential win-win. Small businesses will have room to start up or expand and community groups can generate revenue.
The department is now asking current or future food-based businesses to fill out a survey to guide the project.
Eureka Development Services Director Rob Holmlund said, "There's lots of different kinds of food based businesses so based on the data that we gather then we'll understand what kinds of kitchens that we need. Then we're going to be working with the people who have kitchens and are interested in the program to see if we can get federal grants to help them upgrade their kitchens and start creating businesses and revenue." The survey will be available through June.
To take the survey click here.