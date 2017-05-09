Eureka considers changes to public assembly ordinance, school zone speed limits
EUREKA - Following the threat of a lawsuit, the City of Eureka looks to update its parade and public assembly ordinance.
In May, Eureka asked that the group Food Not Bombs secure a permit before distributing free meals on city property. The group considered suing the city on free speech grounds.
Staff chose to update the existing ordinance to incorporate recent court decisions on the 1st Amendment. Proposed changes include, in part, clarification on what crowd sizes require permits as well as limits on the city manager's authority to grant them.
Eureka City Manager Greg Sparks said, "What we're trying to get at is the size of these types of groups utilizing public spaces so that the rest of the public is not impacted by a private group's use of the space."
And speed limits near Eureka's campuses could be lowered if recommendations made by the Safe Routes to School Task Force are adopted by council Tuesday night.
Member groups like the Department of Public Health, Eureka Police, and Redwood Community Action Agency are asking council to reduce the speed limits in order to increase safety and encourage students to walk or bike to school.
Alice Birney, Washington, Zane, Eureka High, Redwood Christian and Lincoln would see reductions from 25 to 15 miles per hour. The same would be true for Saint Bernard's on every nearby street except Henderson which would lower to twenty miles per hour when students are present. The meeting is tuesday night at 6 in council chambers.