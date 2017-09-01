Eureka Council to kick off series of 12 special study sessions

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - Eureka’s goals and priorities for the next twenty years will be established in 2017, and it all starts tomorrow at a special joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission.
Last updated in 1997, staff has been researching and drafting the general plan update for more than three years.
Council members will kick off a series of twelve study sessions where they will consider three to five sections of the plan at a time. That will include everything from how to spur development in under-served areas to strategies for dealing with climate change.
The meeting is Tuesday night at 5:00 in Eureka’s Council Chambers.
Eureka Development Services Director Rob Holmlund said, "This first meeting is going to be a little bit different than the others in that we're going to be covering the big picture, the schedule as well as look at land use and economic development chapters and the policies that we'll be setting in place for the next twenty years."