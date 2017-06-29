Eureka finalizing Fourth of July fireworks show
EUREKA - Fireworks finale is a favorite for the nation’s Fourth of July birthday bash and Eureka is getting ready…
Fireworks and the Fourth of July are inseparable. It’s the highlight of the day for most people. Fireworks at Madaket Plaza is Eureka’s way to celebrate.
Philadelphia held the first organized July Fourth celebration in 1777. Food, drinking of toasts, music, bell ringing, and a parade all took place. The finale was a fireworks display. . . in red, white and blue. Thirteen fireworks were shot into the air, representing the original colonies.
Eureka’s fireworks would likely make the founding fathers proud.
"We get together and have a good party. If they [the founding fathers] were alive today, maybe they would be at this event. I think we would all be happy to see them smile and know that we have taken care of business so-to-speak," said Mike Jones, City of Eureka fireworks event organizer and former city council member, "When you see that finale, you'll think they emptied Fort Knox--it's so beautiful."
"It's such an amazing feeling to be able to be out on the boardwalk and have the freedoms that we do," said, Dixie Pimentel, a Fourth of July fireworks fan.
If you would like to donate money and help fund the fireworks, send donations to:
Fireworks Fund
City of Eureka
531 "K" St.
Eureka, CA 95501