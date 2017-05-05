Eureka High celebrates Cinco De Mayo
EUREKA - Eureka High School was alive with great food, the music of Mexico and beautifully costumed dances on Friday.
It’s an annual event sponsored by the Multi-Cultural Club to bring awareness about Mexican heritage. The entire student body took part in the festivities and many were responsible for the event. They gathered teams to prepare food, choreograph and perform dances and generally get the word out.
The Multi-Cultural Club celebrates all cultures and diversity.