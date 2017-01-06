Eureka High seniors allowed to decorate caps, but not with the American flag
EUREKA - For the first time seniors at Eureka High can choose to decorate their graduation caps, but not everyone is happy with the guidelines.
Senior class officers requested the policy change early in the school year. The officers established guidelines for the decorations based on research of other high schools. Students will be allowed to adorn caps with EHS or class of 2017 or signify their future college, job or military service.
One thing that won't be allowed, the American flag, and that's left some students disappointed.
Eureka High Senior Jac Lyons said, "I think it's a good guideline but at the same time it is our country flag and I think that even though we're supposed to be celebrating our school and that we're graduating from this school, I think it should be okay to do our country's flag."
Junior Quinn Pasquini added, "I think you should be able to represent what you want and that cap represents you and, if that's what you want to put on it, then I think you should be allowed to put it on there."
Fellow junior Kiah Martin shared, "I think there should be guidelines about what we should - about what we can and cannot put on there, but I don't see how the flag has anything to do with that since that is our country's flag."
Principal Johnson said that flags will be allowed as part of another design. For example, students can use red white and blue lettering to write 2017 or EHS.
That follows other school policies and will prevent items like the confederate flag from topping caps at graduation.
Students have until June 6th to submit their designs for approval.
Principal Jennifer Johnson described, "We've been working on this all year long and they've come back to me with different research and really put together a solid proposal and I also trust that they're going to follow the guidelines that we've established and this class really has proven that."
According to Johnson, neither McKinleyville nor Arcata High Schools allow cap decorations.