Eureka hosts Rhododendron International Convention
EUREKA – Plant enthusiasts from all over the world gathered in Eureka to take part in the International Convention of the American Rhododendron.
Thursday, the Eureka Chapter of The Rhododendron Society displayed exotic plants, grown in different parts of the US at the Red Lion Hotel.
Those rhody lovers get the chance to explore and purchase those flowers, while getting helpful tips on how to sustain the florae.
“It's just to educate the people who come, about rhododendrons, where they come from and how to grow them,” says Plant Show Chair, Don Wallace. “People from all over the world are here, looking at rhododendrons. “
“Plants come from as far as Washington State some from Oregon and some from California.”