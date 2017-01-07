Eureka man arrested after his second successful try at robbery
EUREKA – Sometimes dogged determination can help you overcome certain situations. Sometimes it can land you in jail. A Eureka man is behind bars after attempting to rob one gas station getting refused and then successfully robbing another.
Just before 5 Friday morning, police say 57-year old Mark Hilsendager walked into a gas station on the 1000 block of Broadway, told an employee he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk refused and the suspect was seen leaving in a grey Dodge Magnum.
Not fifteen minutes later, a man matching Hilsendager’s description entered a gas station on the 2100 block of 4th Street, claimed to have a gun and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the suspect.
Four hours later, EPD officers located Hilsendager sitting in his Dodge Magnum in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Dolbeer. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Humboldt County Jail for robbery.