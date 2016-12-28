Eureka man arrested in Mendocino County for failure to yield

Eureka
EUREKA - California Highway Patrol arrested a Eureka man Monday afternoon in Mendocino County near Ridgewood Ranch Road for failing to yield, after a BOLO was issued for a possible drunk driver.
The suspect, Jesus Alcazar Garcia Jr., was allegedly driving erratically when CHP officers attempted a traffic stop.
He did not yield, and continued to travel south bound on US 101, making obscene hand gestures toward officers.
CHP was able to get Garcia to stop by deploying a spike strip. Garcia stopped his vehicle but refused to listen to officers, and resisted arrest.
They are still investigating this arrest, but are saying that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.