Eureka man arrested smoking meth in front of officer
EUREKA - Law enforcement conducting an investigation stumble upon a Eureka man openly smoking methamphetamine. 65-year old Danny Herring was arrested.
Wednesday afternoon around 1:45, a POP Team Officer searching for a wanted felony warrant suspect near 3rd and C Street in Eureka entered a common hallway of an apartment building. He observed Herring smoking from a meth pipe and then trying to hide the drugs in a trash can.
A search of Herring found a small quantity of meth but also a plastic bag containing 1-ounce of black tar heroin and 4-smaller bindles of heroin packaged for sale.
He was booked into the Humboldt County Jail on numerous drug and possession for sale charges. The original felony suspect was not found.