Eureka man dies in head-on crash
MCKINLEYVILLE- A 62-year-old Eureka man is dead after a head-on collision in McKinleyville.
Just before 10:30 Tuesday night, a Toyota 4-runner was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 when it struck a Dodge truck and trailer near Murray Road.
Arcata fire fighters used the jaws-of-life to free the driver of the 4-runner.
He was transported to Mad River Hospital in Arcata where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Gyle Maruska of Arcata sustained minor injuries.
The CHP is investigating if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.