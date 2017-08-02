Eureka market destroyed in early morning fire

Eureka
A fire destroyed the El Pueblo Market in Eureka on Wednesday morning. The blaze was reported just after 5. Humboldt Bay Fire crews were on scene along with other local fire departments.
Traffic was backed up on northbound Highway 101 near College of the Redwoods.
Witnesses said they heard several large explosions before the fire started.
The cause is unknown.