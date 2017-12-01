Eureka market robbed

Eureka
EUREKA-Police are asking for the public's help on locating an armed robbery suspect who stole from C & V Market.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eureka police responded to the 1600 of F Street for the reported armed robbery. The suspect brandished a black fire arm, and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash north on to e street. The suspect is described as a black man, 6'4", who was wearing dark clothes, a mask, and had a thin build.
If anyone has any information they can contact EPD.