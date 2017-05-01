Eureka museum looking for volunteers

Eureka
EUREKA- It's another way to get involved in your community and meet new people.
The Morris Graves Museum of Art, which is located in Eureka, is looking for volunteers. They need museum greeters to work Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening shifts. You will learn about community programs and various art exhibitions as well. The museum provides free admission for members, children, those with EBT cards, or anyone who donates to their Food for People bin.
For more information you can visit humboldtarts.org. You can also email Programs Manager Janine Murphy at janine@humboldtarts.org or call 707-442-0278 ext. 202.