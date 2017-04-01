Eureka petitions court to replace or appoint new receiver for six Squires properties

Eureka
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
EUREKA - It’s been an ongoing issue for many years. The City of Eureka is petitioning the court to replace or appoint a receiver for six properties owned by Floyd and Betty Squires.
The petition comes on the heels of numerous complaints for dilapidated disrepair and unsafe conditions that have persisted at these properties for nearly six years in Eureka.
The city maintains the Squires method of inadequate and piecemeal resolution of code violations never allowed for meaningful compliance within the law. Therefore they seek an alternative receiver appointed by the court so they can accomplish the corrections needed.
Over the last year, the city said there have been multiple fires, shootings and other illegal activities requiring over 60 calls by law enforcement and emergency services.
The motion point out the court is liable for any injury or disaster and asks for swift appointment of an alternative receiver. The case will be heard January 23.