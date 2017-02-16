Eureka Rescue Mission reaches max capacity, raises funds for renovation

Eureka
EUREKA - The Eureka Rescue Mission is breaking records in the number of people they've been sheltering these past few weeks.
Since the donation of 27 bunk beds and 54 mattresses last month the Rescue Mission has been averaging about 130 men, women and children each night, and that number has reached as high as 160 people.
Executive Director, Bryan Hall, says that this spike is in part due to the wet weather we have been having and he says the new beds have been greatly helping their guests’ productivity by improving their quality of rest.
"Bringing people in off the street, you can't put words on what it feels like to be able to be able to get people inside,” said Hall, “With high numbers we kind of go 'wow, that's great' but really it's unfortunate that there are so many. We only have 160 at most inside here but how many more people are on the streets?"
The Rescue Mission is currently in the process raising funds for the renovation of the men's shelter - it's infrastructure including the wiring and the plumbing is over 100 years old.
Their goal is to raise one million dollars for this cause and they aim to begin renovating by the end of this month.
If you would like to donate you can visit their website at www.eurekarescuemission.org