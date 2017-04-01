Eureka Rescue Mission serves thousands in 2016

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA-The Eureka Rescue Mission helped thousands last year, and they say they hope to do the same this year.
In December alone the organization served more than 8,000 meals, and have provided about 4,000 showers for those in need. Currently each night they are providing shelter for about 90 men and 25 women. Between both shelters they have averaged about 130 men, women and children a night, a number they say has risen over the years. This year they say they hope to continue to provide help to the homeless and any donations from the public are greatly appreciated.
DONATIONS CAN BE SENT TO:
P.O. BOX 76
For more information please call:
Bryan Hall Sr.
Executive Director
(707) 445-3787
(707) 601-0860