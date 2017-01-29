Eureka Rescue Mission talks about "New Life" program

Eureka
EUREKA - Known for its goodwill throughout the community, the Eureka Rescue Mission also offers a program to help men get off of the streets, get sober, whatever it may be that they need. Director Bryan Hall, Sr. spoke Friday about what this program means for many.
"Because without it I wouldn't know where to go, or what to do, you know, with my own life," said Tony Craig, who has been sober for five months as part of the program.
In addition to providing food and shelter to houseless people, the Eureka Rescue Mission also offers a year long program for men called "New Life." The goal is exactly what its name implies.
"Men come in, usually from off the street, they get sick and tired of living a life of defeat," Hall, Sr. said. "We teach them work ethic. They get their lives back together."
The program allows men to get off the streets and come and live at the Mission, in exchange for helping out with cleaning, cooking, and sitting down for an hour or more a day to learn.
The program uses biblical stories to relate to the participants own lives, and Hall, Sr. says his own experiences make him a better teacher.
"Over 11 years ago I came through this program. And it absolutely transformed my life. I came right out of jail. I was homeless when I came to the Mission," Hall, Sr. said. "For me, I'm able to relate to all the guys coming in; just about everything they've done I've pretty much done too."
According to Hall, Sr. The program has a more than 69 percent success rate, which means most of its graduates are still on track
"You want to be on the front lines. And that's kind of like where we are," said Chaplain Tom Culbert. "We're on the front lines right here. There's not a whole lot of stuff that's involved with the Christian life or involved with evil, that we don't see right here on 2nd Street."
