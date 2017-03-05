Eureka resident honored for assisting EPD
EUREKA – One Eureka man is recognized for his bravery. Tom sanders heroically aided two officers in a scuffle with a fugitive.
Brave, courageous, and timely are just a few of the words described by the Eureka Police Department.
On April 14th, Sanders took quite the risk in aiding officers, who take down a fugitive who reportedly tried to siphon Sanders gas.
Sander’s is a fighter, with overcoming 9 heart-attacks, the police department left stunned and impressed.
Sanders was recognized by the Eureka City Council on Tuesday, receiving the Valor-Service Award along with a Challenge Coin, which represents the police departments most honored values of valor, service, and community.