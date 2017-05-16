Eureka residents have one more day to protest rate increase
EUREKA - There's one more day to protest Eureka's water and sewer rate increase. If more than 50% oppose the increase, it cannot go forward. Officials say that some of the city’s sewer and water lines are nearly 100 years old and the increase is critical to maintain and upgrade vital infrastructure.
Looking at the numbers, an average residential customer would pay about 37% more while a light commercial user would see a nearly 100% increase by the end of the proposed five year rate schedule.
But it isn't final yet. State law gives residents a chance to object to public utility rate changes. The deadline to protest is Tuesday night's city council meeting.
To be counted, the written protest must include the service address and the signature of the property owner or account holder. It also must clearly state it is a protest of the rate increase.
As of Monday afternoon, the city had received approximately 300 complete protests.