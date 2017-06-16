Eureka reviewing Visitor Center host hopefuls
EUREKA - So far, Eureka has received only one application to host Visitor Center.
City Council chose not to continue its contract with the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce in March then released a request for proposals to seek additional suitors.
As of Friday afternoon, only Humboldt Made had applied for the job.
While staff reviews applications, they will also consider an internal proposal to spend the money on better signage. That would help tourists identify popular destinations around town.
City Manager Greg Sparks said that a one-time expenditure may better serve the city's budget in the future.
Sparks said, "Our budget for this next year, pretty stable not major concerns but within the two years, we're looking at increased costs again through pension costs from Calpers so we'll want to also be very careful about any decisions we make that have long term impacts from a cost standpoint."