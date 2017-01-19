Eureka seeks consultant to evaluate manufacturing job opportunities

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - With a lack of industrial and manufacturing jobs in Eureka, the city is exploring ways to attract new businesses.
The city will use $100,000 in grant funding to hire a consultant who will be tasked with laying out the best options for creating these jobs. In part, the consultant will evaluate the feasibility of repairing and possibly expanding the city’s dock facilities.
A staff report defining the need for such work linked business closures in the Old Town area to an increase in crime and transient activity.
Officials say those empty buildings represent opportunity.
Eureka’s Development Services Director Rob Holmlund said, "Occupancy of buildings attracts more occupancy. A vibrant working district whether it's commercial or industrial attract more business so there's greater demand to get into a vibrant, active, happening space. And vacancies attract vacancies and so they're both kind of contagious. So there's this constant battle between vacancies and occupancy."