Eureka still assessing locations for dredged sediment deposits

EUREKA - The fishing and boating community and environmental groups all agree something must be done, but the discussion about where to deposit sediment dredged from Humboldt Bay continues.
The City of Eureka hopes to work with the harbor district on much-needed dredging. That work was last completed ten years ago.
Army Corps of Engineers indicates that three times the usual amount of sediment built up in that time leaving boats in the city’s marinas buckling from their own weight at low tide.
During the last dredging cycle, regulatory agencies directed the city to find an alternative to the Samoa Beach site and investigate opportunities for re-use. Staff concluded those alternatives were impractical or not cost effective.
They recommended a hybrid approach that would use a site on Samoa Beach for the largest deposits and another for maintenance dredging.
Eureka Parks and Recreation Director Miles Slattery said, "Staff and the consultants determined that this was the least environmentally damaging feasible alternative in order to dispose of this sediment. Once we get to a level of being able to dredge 30 to 40,000 cubic yards a year, then there can be a lot more less impactful ways of addressing this."
Those opposed to the Samoa site agreed that dredging is necessary but disagreed that beach disposal is the best option.
They also argued that use of Samoa Beach restricts ocean access and that staff’s analysis underestimated the number of recreational users.
Council members stressed the need to dredge this year if at all viable and stated that there are no great options before them.
Jennifer Savage, California Policy Manager for the Surfrider Foundation, said, "The fact that they're disregarding all this guidance from the very agencies that they have to get approval from, it just doesn't seem in the best interest of anyone."
Still a draft ordinance, city staff will meet with stakeholders to further assess options and hope to have something before the Coastal Commission for review in June.