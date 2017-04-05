Eureka Visitor Center to close June 30th
EUREKA - The Eureka Visitor Center will close June 30th after city council voted against funding the facility through the end of the year.
The Greater Eureka Chamber Of Commerce ran the center for 40 years before council decided to re-evaluate its options last year.
The city asked the chamber to submit a proposal to continue operation through the end of the year.
Representatives said the subsidies didn't cover actual costs and asked for an increase from less than $10,000 to $13,500 a month.
Council voted four to one against that funding with Council Member Brady dissenting.