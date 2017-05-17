Eureka water and sewer rates set to increase
EUREKA -- Eureka water and sewer rates are going up.
In a unanimous vote, the Eureka City Council Tuesday night made the decision to increase water and sewer rates, beginning July 1.
The vote came after several citizens spoke out against the rate increase during the public comment period. Many of those who spoke against the increase said they were on fixed incomes and could not afford it.
Public Works Director Brian Gerving noted that in year one the average home owner would likely see their monthly bill slightly decrease; in year two, their monthly bill would then increase to just above their current amount. However, by year five, the average home owner’s monthly bill would increase by about $30 per month.