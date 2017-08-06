Click Here

Eureka will evaluate feasibility of 100% renewable energy for city facilities

EUREKA - Eureka City Council will explore the possibility of converting to 100% renewable energy. 

Council Member Austin Allison proposed that staff evaluate the costs and feasibility of switching all city-owned facilities to Redwood Coast Energy Authority's new RePower program. That program relies on locally-sourced renewable energy.

The idea gained the support of three other members. Allison called climate change an oncoming disaster and said Eureka should lead by example. 