Eureka will evaluate feasibility of 100% renewable energy for city facilities
EUREKA - Eureka City Council will explore the possibility of converting to 100% renewable energy.
Council Member Austin Allison proposed that staff evaluate the costs and feasibility of switching all city-owned facilities to Redwood Coast Energy Authority's new RePower program. That program relies on locally-sourced renewable energy.
The idea gained the support of three other members. Allison called climate change an oncoming disaster and said Eureka should lead by example.