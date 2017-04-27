Eureka workshop prepares locals to join the workforce
EUREKA – Job interviews are one of the most crucial and apprehensive steps in the 'finding a job' process. Wednesday at the Betty Chinn Day Center in Eureka, a 3-part workshop has made it a whole lot easier.
“Today was the first day of Pathway to Payday, it’s a free job workshop series through a partnership with the Betty Chinn Day Center, Eureka’s Park and Recreation,” says CAPE Program Coordinator, Jeff Davis.
“People need jobs and people need to get trained on how to do that.”
Pathway to Payday is a job workshop and series that prepares job seekers for future careers and work.
During the workshop, over 30 participants learned how to construct a resume, as well as, how to dress for success.
Those in attendance not only learn the fundamentals, they explore job openings from telecommunications, customer service, and even parks and recreation job opportunities.