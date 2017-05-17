Eureka's C Street Plaza to be renamed
EUREKA -- The C Street Plaza Square in Eureka has a new name.
The Eureka City Council last night unanimously voted in favor of changing the name to the Madaket Square. The proposal to rename the popular area was received from the Humboldt Bay Maritime Museum. The new name has deep roots and historical significance in relation to the Madaket ferry, which began operation in 1910 and is still in operation today. The Madaket is the oldest continuous operating passenger carrying vessel in the United States.
A large crowd of supporters of the name change attended the council meeting and gave a standing ovation after the council passed the proposal.