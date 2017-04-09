Eureka's dredging permits approved, work to begin as soon as possible
EUREKA - Relief is on the way for Eureka's docks and marinas. Dredging permits have been approved.
An estimated 95,000 cubic yards of sediment have built up since the last dredging cycle ten years ago. That's left vessels in the small boat basin buckling under their own weight at low tide. Now that permits are in place work may start as early as next Wednesday.
Crews will remove the material and transport it offshore to HOODS or the Humboldt Open Ocean Disposal Site.
Initial efforts will focus on the commercial street dock and public marina but the city is already looking at how to remove the remaining sediment in the future.
Eureka Parks and Recreation Department Director Miles Slattery said, "The intent is to sample the rest of the sites, make sure we get compliance and coverage under those permits with approval from the EPA. If that happens then the next ten years, we can dredge anywhere up to 100,000 cubic yards and dispose it out at the HOODS site off our Bay."