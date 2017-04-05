'Every 15 Minutes' demonstrates fatal crash scene at St. Bernard’s
EUREKA – A program out of Canada brought to the United States starting in Chico, California allows St. Bernard’s High School students to take part in a demonstration that exhibits the effects of underage drinking and what could be a life-threatening situation.
One student is removed from class every 15 minutes, hints the title of the program: Every 15 Minutes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the first year the program was presented in the U.S., the rate of one death occurred every 30 minutes.
During the program these students are gaining insight from California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety about decisions when drinking and driving.