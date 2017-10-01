Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info

Ex-offenders may get second chance with your help

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

EUREKA - County agencies are working together on a pilot project to give ex-offenders a second chance by helping them find work.

The Humboldt Second Chance Program offers ex-offenders job training and skills development. Vocational counselors also help these potential employees find full-time work when they complete the year-long program.

Employers can learn more about Humboldt Second Chance tomorrow at the Sequoia Conference Center. Representatives from Dave's Killer Bread Foundation Will share their success staffing 30% of the company’s positions with ex-offenders.

DHHS Employment Training Division Program Manager Connie Lorenzo said, "When these folks are really truly ready to turn their lives around, they're very motivated and they become loyal, committed employees and that's what Dave's Killer Bread has found."

The seminar is Wednesday, January 11th from 1:00 to 4:00p.m.at the sequoia conference center. Registration is not required.