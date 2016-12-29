Expanded bus service coming to a Saturday near you

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - New bus service is coming in the New Year.
Humboldt County Association of Governments and the Humboldt Transit Authority will launch expanded Saturday service beginning January 10th.
Redwood Transit System is adding an extra run to both Northbound and Southbound routes. That means the nearly 1,000 Saturday riders can now use public transit until 9:30 at night.
The program is grant-funded for at least two years. HCAOG and HTA are working to secure additional funding to continue the expanded service.
Humboldt Transit Authority General Manager Greg Pratt said, "So often we're constrained by budgets and not being able to provide the service that's needed. We do have a large ridership. We carry over 600,000 a year on Redwood Transit so to be able to put on more service, it's exciting for everyone here."
And to encourage engagement with the arts, the service will be free on the first Saturday of each month during Arts Alive hours.