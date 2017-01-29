Expanded local traffic times added for 299 slide detour at Big French Creek

Eureka
TRINITY COUNTY - Caltrans says the big slide on Highway 299 near Big French Creek in Trinity County will be open during the night for more local traffic.
The agency does warn that from 6:30 pm to 5 am there could be delays of an hour while crews continue to stabilize the roadway.
With the better weather, Caltrans has made significant progress. They do warn that should weather change, major adjustments could have to be made. For the latest information on the area, access the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page.
Additional local road updates:
Shively Road is now open but it has limitations; Vehicles cannot be over the 50,000 pound weight limit with axles no longer that 32 ft.
Salmon Creek is closed. Detour on Highway 101 or Maple Hills.