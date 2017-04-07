Explorer program scholarships available
CRESCENT CITY - Five youth scholarships are available for the 2017 Redwood Coast Explorer Leadership Academy.
Normally these scholarships are only available to existing explorers or cadets. However, this year the department will offer multiple recruits a chance to attend.
The Redwood Coast Explorer Leadership Academy begins July 10 at 8 am and ends July 15 at 5 pm.
Each scholarship recipient will have all food, lodging and equipment costs paid. Each recipient will be responsible for providing their own hygiene items and non-uniform clothing.
Courses will include: incident command, crisis response, drug awareness, CPR/first aid, defensive tactics, cultural diversity, and a whole host of other disciplines.
The RCELA is not for everyone. It is incredibly challenging, highly structured and requires a very high level of commitment while participating. Many graduates of this program have gone on to impressive careers in law enforcement due to the skill set that is established at a young age.
To apply go to the Del Norte County Sheriff Facebook page and find the link.