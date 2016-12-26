Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Explosion in McKinleyville

Law enforcement responded to a reported hash lab explosion Monday afternoon in McKinleyville.

 

Around 3:30, Arcata Fire along with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duplex on the 1800 block of Ocean Drive. Smoke was coming from the residence when fire fighters arrived.  

 

Two men were seen leaving the scene in a white Chevy truck. Law enforcement notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for any victims with burns.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff. 