Explosion in McKinleyville

Law enforcement responded to a reported hash lab explosion Monday afternoon in McKinleyville.
Around 3:30, Arcata Fire along with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a duplex on the 1800 block of Ocean Drive. Smoke was coming from the residence when fire fighters arrived.
Two men were seen leaving the scene in a white Chevy truck. Law enforcement notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for any victims with burns.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff.