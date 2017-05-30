Fallen servicemen, women honored at Ocean View Cemetery
EUREKA - “I’m grateful for those I’ve served with,” said Vietnam Veteran, Alan Keppner, “I'm here today to honor the memory of those who have lost."
Keppner served in Vietnam in 1969 through 1970 as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and has experienced loss and sacrifice first hand.
He and dozens of other veterans, as well as hundreds of community members, came out to Ocean View Cemetery on Monday for their Memorial Day service.
“Today is the day that we get to honor those who served our country and gave their lives in service of that so that we could live the life that we want to,” said Ocean View Cemetery Administrator, Don McCombs.
Leading up to Monday, over 3,000 flags were placed on veterans’ graves.
Frank Pratt, a Vietnam Veteran, said, “As you can see, they're all here. For those fallen soldiers, thank you for your service."
On occasions such as Memorial Day, the cemetery lines its avenues with American flags.
This tradition started in 1970 with just 22 flags and since then, over 200 have been donated from veterans’ families.
Every year the Avenue of Flags are dedicated to a person, organization or event that has affected Humboldt County.
This year is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the beginning of World War I.
In memory of all of those who served...
“Thank you for your sacrifices. That's why we're here today. I'm sorry I get choked up thinking about it. Thank you, you made the ultimate sacrifice so that I can stand here today and say the things that I’m saying,” said Navy Veteran, Pamela Ward.
“I’ve learned through service that there is no place on earth like the United States of America,” concluded Keppner.
Also during the service, the Redwood Vet Center was recognized for their efforts in supporting veterans and their families.
For more information on their events services, you can pick up a newsletter at their location on 2830 G Street, Eureka.