False mass shooting threat surges City of Eureka

EUREKA – Yesterday morning, the Eureka Police Department received a call regarding a possible mass shooting that was to take place at Eureka High School. The call surfaced, creating a call of urgency and making it’s way through social media.
Students and families expressed concern, as Police Chief Andrew Mills says that there was no need for concern, as there was no the threat.
“Well, certainly we’re concerned if someone makes a threat against the public,” says Mills.
The Eureka Police Department receives calls daily. The most recent call that had the city frantic was made by 54-year-old Bobby Ladd that spread throughout social media leaving the city in alert.
“He actually did not make a threat. What he said was there’s going to be a mass shooting, watch out.”
Q: Chief, was it a mass shooting threat towards Eureka High?
A: There was no threat towards the school at all. We just got a hold of our officer who is on the campus just to make sure that he is informed of what’s going on and so is the school.
Chief Mills says that this is not the first time a call has been received about a threat.
“We get random threats like this on a regularly bases.”
Many schools throughout the entire United States are targeted with school threats and school violence rumors…
According to the FBI: “Youth violence has been one of the greatest single crime problems we face in this country.”
“So, you have to take with the amount of seriousness that it dictates…”
Mills says that you shouldn’t evacuate a building every time a threat surfaces.
“What you have to do is look at the information when it comes in. Evaluate it as best you can to determine the validity of this report.”
The Eureka Police evaluates the nature of each call, determining whether or not something is considered a threat, in this situation, it was not.
“We already had officers checking the area, pulling video tape from the local businesses, doing everything we could to try and identify who may have done this, so that we can get that person in custody or provide them the help needed,” said Mills.
At this time, Ladd has been detained and was taken to see professionals help.