Family searches for Trinidad mother reported missing
TRINIDAD – One Hanover mother moved to Trinidad, California several months ago, she was reported missing on June 12th, and the family is awaiting her safe return.
She was supposed to fly back to Pennsylvania on June 7th but according to family members she never arrived. Dial is described, standing 5 feet, 135 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and a tattoo of a tiger on her foot, and one of a dragonfly on her wrist.
The family was in town to search and ask questions of Dials whereabouts, they departed Saturday morning.
According to the Humboldt County’s Sheriff’s Department, Dial drives a dark blue 2013 Scion XD sedan with Pennsylvania plates.
Anyone with information on Dials whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office.