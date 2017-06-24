Family Zoo Snooze loads of fun at Sequoia Park
EUREKA - Kids and parents were enraptured Friday night at the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Family Zoo Snooze. It’s one of the terrific newer programs at the zoo that’s been going only for two or three years.
Families are able to camp out in the zoo and learn about some of the animals. This time it was about nocturnal beasts in particular North America’s only marsupial...the possum. Attendees learned the possum’s life span is only 1-3 years and that they eat just about everything. And a hand’s on look entertained everyone.
Education Curator, Christine Noel weighed in on the program: “It’s a really fun night for the whole family. We have another one at the end of summer on August 25, I believe it is. So, there’s another opportunity to join us and sleep out at the zoo in August...and we have summer camps open now for registration and they’re going all through July and August as well.
Cost for the family zoo snooze is $70.00 for one adult and one child and 25-dollars for each addition family member. To make your reservation, contact the zoo by phone, online or in person at the box office at the main entrance.