Farmhouse sustains serious damage in Blue Lake
BLUE LAKE - A two story house sustains major damage after a structure fire Wednesday night in Blue Lake.
A little before midnight, Blue Fake Fire Department with assistance from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the 100 block of Esther lane. Flames were seen coming from the attic of a farmhouse and igniting the roof.
Crews were able to knock down the blaze but the structure will be uninhabitable until repairs are made. There were no injuries and
The cause is under investigation.