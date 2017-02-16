Federal funded program that could benefit rural counties

Eureka
CRESCENT CITY – The Great American Renewal Program is the first of its kind, and could potentially benefit all rural counties in the entire United States.
With the concept in federal government following a top down approach, the program delves into the concept of government to focus on lower-income counties.
A special meeting will be held on Tuesday in Crescent City to discuss the impact federal funding can have on rural counties.
If the program passes each county can receive an equal share from the trillion dollars earmarked from President Trump’s Infrastructure Plans.