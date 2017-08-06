FEMA expands flood zone in Humboldt County
EUREKA - FEMA is expanding the flood zone in the North Coast and some homeowners may now need flood insurance.
Additional land mass could be affected by maximum high tide and wave action according to FEMA research. King Salmon and Fields Landing are in the new flood zone along with other smaller areas.
County officials are sending letters to inform residents and businesses in the new flood zone areas. The letter states that flood insurance is required if they have a federally-back mortgage or, even if not a federally guaranteed mortgage, will still likely be required by their mortgage their lender. If purchased before FEMA’S implementation date of June 21, residents may qualify for a preferred rate policy.
“It's really important for people who now are in the flood zone, who were not in it before, [that] they contact their insurance agent about flood insurance," said Todd Sobolik, Chief Building Official of Humboldt County, “Because they are available for preferred risk policy if they get it before the effective date of the map on June 21st].”