QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Click Here

Female elk poached in Redwood National and State Park

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Park rangers are asking the public’s help in locating suspects after a poaching of Roosevelt Elk in Redwood National and State Park.

The incident took place last Wednesday off Bald Hills Road. Rangers followed a blood trail and drag marks to a brushy area and found the remains of a female elk.

It is illegal to hunt elk in Redwood National and State Park. In fact, the park acts like a preserve for one of the largest Roosevelt Elk herds in North America.

Anyone with information on the poachers is asked to call Redwood National Park’s 24-hour crime tip line. Callers will remain anonymous.