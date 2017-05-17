Female inmate dies in custody at Humboldt County Jail
EUREKA -- Authorities are looking for answers after a female inmate died while in custody at the Humboldt County Jail.
Tuesday night, at around 11:15, correctional deputies conducting a check of the maximum security female unit, discovered 31-year old Erica Ekker of Eureka, who was housed alone in her cell and not breathing. Emergency medical personnel were immediately called and law enforcement began life saving measures. Those proved unsuccessful and Ekker was pronounced dead.
A full investigation is underway by the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team.