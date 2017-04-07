Ferndale has fun on the Fourth
Fourth of July celebrators flocked to Ferndale this Independence Day.
Tuesday marked the 19th year of Ferndale's annual July 4th celebration.
As tradition, the city's volunteer firefighters gave free rides in the firetrucks.
The department has been doing this since the 50's and says this year’s turnout was bigger than ever.
The parade kicked off at noon, with hundreds of locals gathered along the main street to take in the sights and appreciate our nation's freedom.
"It's nice to have a small town that still remembers to have the parades and to celebrate the fact that we have a beautiful country,” said Ferndale resident, Jacqueline Ramirez.
"We're very fortunate that we've got the history behind us for 200 and some years and people to protect us,” added Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department Director, George Nichols, “We're very blessed to have it."