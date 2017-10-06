Ferndale to host monster truck battle
Monster trucks are taking over Ferndale on Friday and Saturday.
As part of the Monster Truck Destruction Tour, several huge trucks, weighing as much as 10,000 pounds, will be competing for best speed and tricks at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds in Ferndale.
The fairgrounds are currently prepping for the destruction – they’ve gathered 22 junk cars and are painting them yellow and black to be used for jumping over and ramming into.
“If you ask me what is the ultimate toy is I will tell you it's a monster truck,” said monster truck driver, Derek Edd, “You definitely miss this truck when you are stuck in traffic! To experience a 10,000 pound truck that's 10 feet tall, 12 feet wide and it has over a 1,000 horsepower. These things are loud, quick and you get some big air and it's going to be an awesome show.”
The event will take place Friday and Saturday from 6-10PM.
Before the show starts from 6-7PM you can see and take pictures with the trucks and meet the drivers.