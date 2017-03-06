Ferndale mainstreet overrun by pets
FERNDALE - Lions and tigers and bears, Oh! My!
Well, it wasn’t quite that dramatic at the 4-H sponsored Annual Pet Parade in Ferndale . . . but it was fun.
The march down main street started at 10:30 this morning at the Ferndale Museum. Led by the fire department, proud pet owners of all ages brought their favorite furry friend to make the annual trek. People lined the street to cheer on the entries.
Some of this year’s participants included a dog dressed as a banana split, rabbit people and even some kids . . . the baby goat kind!