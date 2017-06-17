Ferndale mother arrested on attempted homicide of daughter
A Ferndale woman attacked her child at Centerville Beach Friday morning. The mother was reportedly attempting to perform an exorcism on the 11 year-old child.
According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the child was naked and the mother shoved handfuls of sand in the child’s eyes and mouth. The mother, 45 year-old Kimberly Felder of Ferndale assaulted the child by striking, biting and choking the child.
There were approximately 10-12 witnesses at the scene. A good Samaritan, John Marceil stepped in to attempt to restrain Felder until law enforcement arrived… the child was treated for her injuries including severe damage to her right ear.
The sheriff’s office said with the assistance of the good Samaritan, it likely prevented a homicide.
Felder was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, felony child abuse and aggravated mayhem.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.