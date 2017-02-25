Ferndale Repertory Theatre offers scholarship

Eureka
FERNDALE - A local theatre is stepping up once again to provide high school students with a scholarship for college.
Ferndale Repertory Theatre has been providing the $500 scholarship for over 30-years. Grammy and Tony nominated pop sensation; Sara Bareilles was a scholarship winner when she attended Eureka High School.
Applicants should be interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better and express a continuing desire to pursue the arts through participation with either high school productions or arts organization in the community.
Applications can be downloaded at: ferndalerep.org/educate/