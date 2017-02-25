QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Ferndale Repertory Theatre offers scholarship

FERNDALE - A local theatre is stepping up once again to provide high school students with a scholarship for college.

Ferndale Repertory Theatre has been providing the $500 scholarship for over 30-years. Grammy and Tony nominated pop sensation; Sara Bareilles was a scholarship winner when she attended Eureka High School.

Applicants should be interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better and express a continuing desire to pursue the arts through participation with either high school productions or arts organization in the community.

Applications can be downloaded at: ferndalerep.org/educate/scholarship  and must be postmarked by April 1, 2017. There is no cost to apply.