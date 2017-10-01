Ferndale schools close due to flooding

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:06
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:22
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
FERNDALE – Wednesday, January 11th, all school has been canceled at Ferndale middle and high school, and the Ferndale Children Center will also be closed, due to the rising water levels in the eel river.
Along with that, the school board meeting and the basketball game will have to be rescheduled.
The National Weather Service predicts the Eel River will reach flood level early tomorrow morning causing severe flooding in Loleta and along Cannibal Island Road – you can expect numerous other roads to be closed as well.
The NWS has also issued a special action advisory for livestock owners along the Eel River – owners are recommended to move their cattle and other livestock as necessary.
School is expected to resume as usual on Thursday.